FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Raised by Analyst

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

