FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) Issued By Cormark

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mount Logan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year.

Get Mount Logan Capital alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -20.80. Mount Logan Capital has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52.

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.