FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0037

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $7,268.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 590,555,462 coins and its circulating supply is 560,925,738 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.