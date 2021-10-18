G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.63% of G1 Therapeutics worth $70,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

