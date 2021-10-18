Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 128,376 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,376 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

GRA opened at $69.99 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

