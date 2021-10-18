Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 21,100 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.41% of Park-Ohio worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth $513,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

