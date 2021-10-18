Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Perrigo worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,188,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,495,000 after acquiring an additional 28,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 44,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

