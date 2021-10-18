Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,516 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of PPD worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PPD by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of PPD by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of PPD by 6.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 11.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at $350,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPD alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.