Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Brunswick worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brunswick by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock opened at $100.38 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

