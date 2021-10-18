Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.40% of Arcosa worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $52.02 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

