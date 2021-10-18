Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of ICU Medical worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,028.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $230.84 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.