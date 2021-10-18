Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

