Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.69 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of IAA worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

