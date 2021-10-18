Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,473 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.38% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,414 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after purchasing an additional 122,885 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,500 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.