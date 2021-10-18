Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,232,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 191.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 219,310 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $10.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $841.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

