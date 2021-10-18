Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

