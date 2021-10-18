Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.75% of Tenneco worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 23.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 782.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN opened at $14.52 on Monday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.