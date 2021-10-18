Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.73 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after buying an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after buying an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,386,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,591,000 after buying an additional 649,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.