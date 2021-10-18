Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.23 Million Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Eldorado Gold worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

