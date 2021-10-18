Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.45% of Avista worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Avista by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

