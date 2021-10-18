Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.77% of WideOpenWest worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WOW. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

