Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

