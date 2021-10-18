Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

