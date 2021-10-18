Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.70% of Modine Manufacturing worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MOD opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

