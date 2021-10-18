Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JHG opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

