Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $12.51 Million in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 788,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,512,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cloudera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

