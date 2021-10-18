Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 10,500 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 94,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

