Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $109.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

