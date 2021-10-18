Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Valmont Industries worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMI opened at $242.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

