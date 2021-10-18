Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

