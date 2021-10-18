Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.51% of AMC Networks worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $1,173,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 19.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 19.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

