Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $271.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.41 and a 200 day moving average of $279.14.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

