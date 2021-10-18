Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $237.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.57. The company has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,762,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

