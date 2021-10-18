Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.24.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $108.28 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $114.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.