Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Bausch Health Companies worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 815,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,241,000 after purchasing an additional 524,749 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 187,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 331,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE BHC opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

