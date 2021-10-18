Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 174.51% from the stock’s current price.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark increased their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

Shares of GAU traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,924. The company has a current ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.44 million and a PE ratio of 4.74. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.28.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01).

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

