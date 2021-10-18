Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 17,215 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.50% of Calavo Growers worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $682.21 million, a PE ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.