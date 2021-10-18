Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 4,141 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NKE opened at $158.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average of $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

