Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $130.20 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

