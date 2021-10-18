Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.12 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after purchasing an additional 273,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 144.3% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 363,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

WRB opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.