Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.77% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,462,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $332.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.