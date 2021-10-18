Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 383 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $907.26 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $869.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

