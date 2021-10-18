Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 9.01% of Communications Systems worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the first quarter worth about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCS stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Communications Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

