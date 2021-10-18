Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

