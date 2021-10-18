Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Olin worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at $26,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

