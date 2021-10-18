GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Up to $25.21

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.21, but opened at $25.88. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $753.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

In related news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth $5,513,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

