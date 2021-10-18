GameCredits Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and $166,666.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.19 or 0.00302639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,820,720 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

