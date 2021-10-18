GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $633,841.61 and approximately $346,900.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.78 or 0.99957659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.48 or 0.05987007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023612 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

