GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.04% of GAN worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 408,919 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GAN by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $639.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.19. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at $451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

