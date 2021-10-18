Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

NYSE IT opened at $311.28 on Monday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 13.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gartner by 178.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

